Vignan student’s painting wins plaudits

Dasari Yashwant, a student of Vignan Lara College of Technology, has bagged 12 world records by completing a marathon painting of Indian film actor Sonu Sood, spread over 2,398.5 feet, within two hours and 57 minutes. He accomplished the feat at Sri Chaitanya School in a competition held on June 22.

The world records include Bharath World Records, Telugu World Records, Talent Book of World Records, and Excellency Book of World Records among others. Yashwant had also recently opened a startup with his friends.

Chairman of Vignan Group of Educational Institutions Lavu Rathiah and principal of Vignan Lara College of Technology K. Phanieendra Kumar complimented the student on the achievement.