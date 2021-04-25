Vignan signs MoU with ICAR and ICMR

GUNTUR

25 April 2021 01:11 IST

Incubation centre will be set up to boost innovation and research

Vignan Deemed to be University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Indian Institute of Millet Research (IIMR) in a joint effort to give a boost to research in millet production.

The MoU was signed between vice-chancellor M.Y.S. Prasad and Principal Scientist, ICAR-IIMR, nodal officer and CEO of Nutrihub Technology Business Incubator B. Dayakar Rao on the university campus here on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad said an incubation centre to scale up research on millet production would be set up on the university campus. Further, all academic, research, consultancy and entrepreneurship programmes would be developed as part of the MoU. Virtual programmes would also be conducted between scientists on the campus and the ICAR-IIMR.

Dr. Rao said that MoU would facilitate innovation and path-breaking research by the students and ensure technical support to the students and also rewards to professors.

Chairman of Vignan Group, Lavu Rathaiah, vice chairperson Lavu Rudrama Devi, registrar M.S Raghunathan, dean, academics, D. Vijaya Ramu, HoD, Chemistry, M. Ramesh Naidu were present.