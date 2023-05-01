ADVERTISEMENT

Vignan releases VSAT results for admission into engineering, pharma courses

May 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

Counselling to begin on May 3 on the university premises at Vadlamudi in Guntur district

The Hindu Bureau

The results of the Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test for 2023 (V-Sat23) for admission into B.Tech, B.Pharm and B.Sc. Agri. Science courses of Vignan’s deemed to be university were released by Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Nagabhushan on Monday.

He said about 40,000 students from A.P., Telangana and other States appeared for the exam. The counselling based on the VSAT results is scheduled from May 3, on the varsity premises at Vadlamudi.

Dean (Admissions) K.V. Krishna Kishore said that Yallampalli Venisri of Krishna district got the first rank in the exam. The rank cards can be downloaded from the website “ https://www.vignan.ac.in/vsatresult/”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The counselling based on Intermediate marks, JEE and EAMCET ranks will start after the declaration of the respective results.

.  

Director, Admissions, A. Gouri Sankar Rao said that in the academic year 2023-2024, 75% scholarship will be offered to the top 50 rankers of VSAT, 50% for 51 to 100 rankers, 25% for 101 to 400 rankers and 10% for 401 to 2000 rankers.

V-SAT phase-2 will be held between May 1 and 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US