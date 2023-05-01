Vignan releases VSAT results for admission into engineering, pharma courses

May 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

The results of the Vignan Scholastic Aptitude Test for 2023 (V-Sat23) for admission into B.Tech, B.Pharm and B.Sc. Agri. Science courses of Vignan’s deemed to be university were released by Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Nagabhushan on Monday.

He said about 40,000 students from A.P., Telangana and other States appeared for the exam. The counselling based on the VSAT results is scheduled from May 3, on the varsity premises at Vadlamudi.

Dean (Admissions) K.V. Krishna Kishore said that Yallampalli Venisri of Krishna district got the first rank in the exam. The rank cards can be downloaded from the website “ https://www.vignan.ac.in/vsatresult /”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counselling based on Intermediate marks, JEE and EAMCET ranks will start after the declaration of the respective results.

.

Director, Admissions, A. Gouri Sankar Rao said that in the academic year 2023-2024, 75% scholarship will be offered to the top 50 rankers of VSAT, 50% for 51 to 100 rankers, 25% for 101 to 400 rankers and 10% for 401 to 2000 rankers.

V-SAT phase-2 will be held between May 1 and 31.