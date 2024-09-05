ADVERTISEMENT

Vignan Online hosts its first convocation

Published - September 05, 2024 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Vignan Online, the online learning arm of Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research (Deemed-to-be-University) hosted its inaugural convocation for the 2022 batch of students on Thursday.

“Our first convocation marks an important milestone for Vignan Online, as we celebrate the achievements of our students who excelled in their respective fields,” said the CEO of Vignan Online Nandigam Srikant. He said the learners of the online mode had access to new-age programmes that would help them meet the demands of contemporary learning.

A graduate of Vignan Online Nishant Mahadeva said, “As a corporate professional based in Bengaluru, I wanted to refine my skills at the Vignan Online’s MBA programme. Managing my professional responsibilities alongside online learning was a smooth sail for me in the last two years.”

Launched in 2022, Vignan Online offers programmes like MBA, MCA, BCA and BBA.

