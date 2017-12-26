Vigilance unearths scam in Durga temple

The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) officials have unearthed a huge scam in the utilisation of the donations made by the devotees at the Kanakadurga temple atop Indrakeeladri here.

Officials say some employees are drawing provisions worth lakhs of rupees every month on the pretext of ‘annadanam’ but are diverting a major chunk to the black market.

The V&E officials, in their report, recommended measures to streamline the system and initiate action against the erring staff to safeguard the reputation of the devasthanam.

The Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Saswatha Annadanam Trust was formed in May 1999, and all the donations received by the trust should be deposited in banks in the form of FDs and the interest accrued should be utilised to serving the devotees.

As per records, the devasthanam got ₹6.29 crore (₹5,000 and above cash donations) and ₹1.84 crore (donations less than ₹5,000) between March 1, 2015, and October 31, 2016. The temple management had deposited the donations which were ₹5,000 and above (₹6.29 crore) in the form of fixed deposit receipts and ₹1.84 crore in current account, violating the norms of the trust.

Huge variation

As many as 30.49 lakh devotees took annaprasadam between March 2015 and October 2016. According to the temple authorities, 4,200 devotees take annaprasadam on Fridays and 3,600 on the other days.

During an inspection of the annadanam halls on one day and also as per records, the annadanam employees took provisions for 3,600 persons from the stores, but prepared meals for only 1,000. On seeing the Vigilance officials, record assistant Chintada Ramesh tore away about 2,000 tickets from the token books.

“ E.V. Sharma, a retired government officer of Eluru, donated ₹10,000 for annadanam, and a clerk, Nerella Shankar, who was working on outsourcing basis, issued a blank receipt. Suspecting foul play, Mr. Sharma refused to pay. Mr. Shankar had been issuing unauthorised receipts to devotees making payments for various sevas, for the past two years,” Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) M. Ravindranath Babu said.

“We detected several irregularities in the collection of donations, variations in stock and annadanam registers. If the variation is about 2,500 devotees per day in taking annaparasdam, one can easily hazard a guess about the scale of corruption,” said the RVEO, adding that the same was reported to the government.