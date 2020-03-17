Vigilance sleuths to crack whip on shops selling masks at high prices

Though not a single positive case of COVID-19 has surfaced in Chittoor district so far, the scare has led to heavy demand for the face masks, with its price jumping manifold. A basic mask, which used to be priced below ₹10, is now selling at ₹60 at the medical stores, and other varieties are priced at ₹120-150 each.

The masks have become most sought-after, especially for people who make commute in buses and trains every day. For instance, close to 2,000 youth from tri-State junction Kuppam working in border towns travel by train between Chennai and Bengaluru and close to 1,000 government employees travel between Chittoor and Tirupati daily.

The medical shops of popular healthcare brands have stopped selling the masks, leaving the job to the local shops. With little or no takers for the masks in rural areas, the demand is mostly concentrated in urban areas.

It has come to the notice of officials that some private nursing homes in Chittoor district are forcing the visitors to purchase masks at ₹50 each before entering the wards.

Superintendent of Police (Vigilance and Enforcement) Rameshiah, while speaking with The Hindu, said: “No one should try to fleece those who purchase masks. In a couple of days, we are going to launch flash raids. Violators will be taken to task and cases will be booked against them.”

Uptick in demand for handkerchiefs

With the disposable masks being sold at exorbitant prices, people are forced to make masks of their own, following the guidelines on how to make the masks with handkerchiefs and tissue papers on social media.

The health-conscious people have opted for purchasing brand new kerchiefs to have their masks ready. “Since a fortnight, I have spent about ₹300 to get six masks for my two children. Now, I am happy to have the masks with handkerchiefs and I can use them any number of times,” said Prema Latha, a housewife at Sannidhi Veedhi at Srikalahasti.

The District Medical and Health Officer(DMHO), M. Penchalaiah said that it was true that there is acute shortage of masks in the district. “At this stage, the department is helpless to make any free supply of masks. We are using the regular cloth masks meant for surgeries at the hospitals,” he said.