Vigilance sleuths raid granite quarries

Sleuths of the Vigilance Department raided the granite quarries across Prakasam district to unearth irregularities in the quarrying of black galaxy and other natural stones which have a huge demand in the international market.

According to official sources, raids were conducted in 13 quarries in the last 48 hours. The granite mines subjected to scrutiny included those owned by former Environment Minister Sidda Raghava Rao and TDP MLA from Addanki Gottipatti Ravikumar.

“The raids are part of efforts by the Vigilance Department to ascertain whether the mining operations were conducted as per licence conditions or not,” said Vigilance and Enforcement Additional Superintendent of Police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy.

“It will take more time to ascertain if any irregularities have been committed by granite barons or not,” he said after having a look at the stock position, mining and transport permits and size and weight of rough granite blocks mined in some of the quarries. These inspections would continue, he added.

The construction material from the Black Galaxy town of Chimakurthy and other places in Prakasam district are exported as rough blocks to China after mining and after processing to the USA, European and West Asian countries from SEZs within the APIIC at Gullapalli and elsewhere in the district.