Vigilance raids unearth irregularities in orphanages, old age homes in State

April 01, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted raids on Child Care Institutions (CCIs), homes meant for special children, orphans and aged people across the State, and unearthed many irregularities. In all, 62 homes were checked.

They also made surprise visits to the homes being run for trafficked victims, drug addicts and destitute persons in 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, on Friday.

During raids, the Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officers (RVEOs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and the Vigilance Inspectors observed that some buildings were not in fit condition and need urgent repairs.

“There was no proper sanitation, compound walls and, CCTVs and poor maintenance of attendance, movement, donation, admission, cash and stock registers was observed,” said Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi, who monitored the raids.

Surprise checks were conducted on the CCIs and NGO homes in Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, West Godavari, Prakasam, Tirupati and other districts.

In some homes in Krishna and NTR districts, the inmates were packed in congested rooms. There were no compound walls, sufficient toilets and fire NOC. Doctors, social workers and counsellors were not available in many homes. Registrations were not renewed for many homes, investigation officers said.

Regular audit was not done in several CCIs and homes, details of the inmates were not registered and the officers of the concerned department were not visiting and checking the homes regularly, Mr. Bagchi said.

“About 20 V&E teams visited the dormitories and kitchen and tasted the food. They found quality of food poor and unhygienic conditions,” said the V&E DG.

A report would be sent to the government on the observations, Mr. Bagchi added.

