Vigilance officials seize 53 bags of PDS rice in Kakinada district

Published - June 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajamahendravaram Regional Vigilance and Enforcement officials on Wednesday seized 53 bags of rice illegally procured by a trader at Yeleswaram village in Kakinada district. 

In an official release, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Superintendent of Police (SP) K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy stated that as many as 2,650 kilograms of rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS) has been seized from a house in Yeleswaram village. The rice was procured by the trader, U. Manindra, from the beneficiaries of the PDS for resale at higher prices in the open market. 

The procured rice was found in a house belonging to Atam Satyanarayana during a joint raid conducted in collaboration with the Revenue and Civil Supplies officials. The Vigilance and Enforcement authorities have recommended registering a criminal case against the accused.

