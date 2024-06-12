GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Vigilance officials seize 53 bags of PDS rice in Kakinada district

Published - June 12, 2024 08:35 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajamahendravaram Regional Vigilance and Enforcement officials on Wednesday seized 53 bags of rice illegally procured by a trader at Yeleswaram village in Kakinada district. 

In an official release, Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Superintendent of Police (SP) K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy stated that as many as 2,650 kilograms of rice supplied through the Public Distribution System (PDS) has been seized from a house in Yeleswaram village. The rice was procured by the trader, U. Manindra, from the beneficiaries of the PDS for resale at higher prices in the open market. 

The procured rice was found in a house belonging to Atam Satyanarayana during a joint raid conducted in collaboration with the Revenue and Civil Supplies officials. The Vigilance and Enforcement authorities have recommended registering a criminal case against the accused.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.