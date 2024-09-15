GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vigilance officials seize 3,884 bags of PDS rice in Kakinada district

Updated - September 15, 2024 04:55 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vigilance and Revenue officials on Sunday seized 3,884 kilograms of rice supplied through the Public Distribution System while the rice was being transported to Rajamahendravaram. The cost of the rice is estimated to be more than ₹11.20 lakh.

According to an official release issued by Regional Vigilance Superintendent of Police K.S.S.V. Subbareddy, a van in which 93 bags of rice was being transported was seized at Z. Raagampeta village in Gandepalli Mandal in Kakinada district. 

Nallamsetti Lakshminarayana of Kirlampudi Mandal has reportedly procured the PDS rice and despatched it to a dairy unit in Rajamahendravaram. The Vigilance officials recommended the Law and Order police to register case against the accused Mr. Lakshminarayana and Driver Arata Gangadhar of Kirlampudi.

Published - September 15, 2024 04:54 pm IST

