Vigilance officials seize 2,600 kg of PDS rice in Kakinada

The Civil Supplies and Revenue officials led by Rajamahendravaram Regional Vigilance and Enforcement authorities have seized 2,600 kg of rice, supplied through the Public Distribution System, in a raid in Kakinada on October 12.

In an official release, Vigilance SP M. Snehitha has stated that the rice seized during the raid was worth nearly ₹10 lakh. Kakinada-based trader K. Gopi has reportedly procured the PDS rice from the beneficiaries. The vigilance officials have recommended the law & order police to file a case against the trader Gopi and van Driver K.Govinda Raju.