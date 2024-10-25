Vigilance officials seize 19,000 kg of PDS rice in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) Department conducted raids on Amaravati Traders Rice Mill, located at Dosapadu village in Denduluru mandal in Eluru district on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

They found 19,000 kg of rice meant for Public Distribution System (PDS) in the rice mill. Two lorries and a weighing machine, all worth about ₹18.65 lakh were seized on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

Following the directions of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officer (RVEO) V. Sriram Babu, the team comprising of vigilance CI P. Shivarama Krishna, SI Ranjith Kumar and Civil Supplies Deputy Tahsildar N. Bharat Kumar and other officers conducted the raid.

“During investigation it was revealed that the an eight-member gang was collecting PDS rice stocks from some ration shop dealers in the neighbouring districts and smuggling the same to Tamil Nadu after refining the stock,” the investigation officers said.

The accused were from Palnadu, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Chilakaluripet and other areas. “A case under Essential Commodities Act (ECA) 1955 has been registered,” the V&E officials said.

