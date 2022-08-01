Vigilance officials raid 44 health centres in Andhra Pradesh

Pharmacists found prescribing medicines in absence of doctors in some hospitals

All is not well with the Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Community Health Centres (CHC) area and district hospitals in the State as teams of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) have found many irregularities at these government healthcare facilities during surprise raids.

The Vigilance and Enforcement officials conducted inspections at 44 PHCs and CHCs, district and area general hospitals across Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officers (RVEOs) and the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) verified the distribution of drugs to patients, use of surgical and laboratory material, condition of hospital buildings, infrastructure, attendance of doctors, paramedical staff and other employees in health centres, said Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Shakha Brata Bagchi.

“Pharmacists and other staff were found prescribing medicines in some hospitals, in the absence of doctors. Vigilance officials noticed that drug stock registers were not being maintained and variations were found in the stocks,” Mr. Bagchi said.

Further inquiries revealed that bio-medical waste was not being disposed of in some hospitals as per norms and this was posing a threat to the residents living nearby. Ambulances and surveillance cameras were found defunct in some dispensaries, said the officers who conducted the inspections.

“Doctors were not present and the pharmacist was prescribing medicines to patients in Tanguturu and Etamukkala mandals. Staff were not attending to their duties on time at Palnadu District Area Hospital,” said the V&E Director General.

Variations in drug stock registers were found in Pamulapadu mandal PHC in Nandyal district. A detailed report on the lapses found during the raids will be sent to government, Mr. Bagchi said.