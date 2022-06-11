Vigilance officials investigate misuse of construction material for Jagananna Housing Scheme

Representational image

June 11, 2022 15:52 IST

Officials are inquiring how much material for the Jagananna Housing Scheme was misused, says V&E Additional DG Shankha Brata Bagchi

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted inspections and found that material being supplied for Jagananna Housing Scheme (Pedalandariki Illu) was being misused.

“Some contractors lured the beneficiaries with paltry sums and took the material (cement, steel and sand) supplied by the government to the beneficiaries, and were selling or using the construction material for private houses. We are investigating how much material was diverted,” said V&E Additional Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Random inspections

The vigilance teams conducted random inspections in 200 villages in 100 mandals in the State. They verified with about 2,000 beneficiaries and found that nearly 225 of them have sold the material allotted for them to private persons.

“Some beneficiaries confessed that they have sold the sand, steel, iron and cement supplied by the government to contractors or private persons. A few admitted that the material was diverted,” said Mr. Bagchi on Saturday.

The raids were continuing in Jagananna Housing Colonies in the villages. A detailed report would be submitted to the government soon, the V&E Additional DG said.