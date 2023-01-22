HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigilance officials crack down on illegal water plants in north Andhra districts

Sample collected from these plants have been sent to laboratory for testing, says official

January 22, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Vigilance officials conducting raids on a water plant at Dattirajeru in Vizianagaram district.

Vigilance officials conducting raids on a water plant at Dattirajeru in Vizianagaram district. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The vigilance officials raided illegal water plants in Vizianagaram, Srikaulam and Parvatipuram districts on January 21 (Saturday). With a directive from Srikakulam Vigilance Department’s Regional Officer A. Suresh Babu, the teams inspected water plants at Dattirajeru, Cheepurupalli and other places in Vizianagaram district.

The teams comprising senior officials Satyanarayana, Appala Naidu, A.G. Suresh, Kavya Reddy and others found that many plants operating without the mandatory permissions from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, municipalities, panchayats and revenue officials.

The officials said that the companies were evading tax worth crores, apart from supplying water of inferior quality. Parvatipuram-Manyam District Food Safety Officer P.V.Ramana, in a press release, said that water samples collected from Sairam Portable Water Plant, MVR Industries and others had been sent to laboratory for testing. “The water plants will be seized if they are found to have violated the norms of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other government agencies,” he said.

Viziangaram Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association president Gudisa Balakrishna welcomed the raids by the vigilance officials.

“Illegal plants are playing with the lives of people by supplying contaminated water. The groundwater has to be purified in reverse-osmosis (RO) plants in accordance to the guidelines framed in accordance to the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006. Permission is also needed from Bureau of Indian Standards and every water bottle must carry BSI certification,” said Mr. Balakrishna.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / water supply

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.