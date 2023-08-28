ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance officials bust international cigarette-smuggling racket, three arrested

August 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Spurious cigarettes were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh, Myanmar, says Vigilance and Enforcement department officials

The Hindu Bureau

Police showing the smuggled cigarettes that were seized by vigilance officials in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Officials of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department on Monday busted an international tobacco products smuggling racket, which had connections in different states in the country.

The gang was smuggling large quantities of cigarettes from Bangladesh and Myanmar to Bihar, from where the stocks were being transported to other states, said V&E Additional Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.

“There were no pictorial warnings, percentage of tobacco, nicotin, how smoking is harmful to health, date of manufacturing and other details under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003,” said Patamata CI D. Kasi Viswanadh, who is investigating the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Mr. Ravi Shankar said V&E officials, on a tip-off, intercepted a container at Ramavappadu Circle in the wee hours on Monday and seized the stocks worth a face value of about ₹90 lakh. The police arrested vehicle driver, Parameswar Kumar, of Bihar.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were smuggling ‘Golden Vimal’ brand cigarettes to different parts of India from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“Based on the confession of the vehicle driver, we arrested distributor Sura Venkat and employee Basarala Prasad and produced them before a court along with the seized contraband,” said Mr. Kasi Viswanadh.

“The seized cigarettes would be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the police will alert the Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and other officials concerned,” he said.

A case under COTPA, 2003, and other charges has been registered and an investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US