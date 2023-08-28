Vigilance officials bust international cigarette-smuggling racket, three arrested

August 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department on Monday busted an international tobacco products smuggling racket, which had connections in different states in the country.

The gang was smuggling large quantities of cigarettes from Bangladesh and Myanmar to Bihar, from where the stocks were being transported to other states, said V&E Additional Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.

“There were no pictorial warnings, percentage of tobacco, nicotin, how smoking is harmful to health, date of manufacturing and other details under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003,” said Patamata CI D. Kasi Viswanadh, who is investigating the case.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Mr. Ravi Shankar said V&E officials, on a tip-off, intercepted a container at Ramavappadu Circle in the wee hours on Monday and seized the stocks worth a face value of about ₹90 lakh. The police arrested vehicle driver, Parameswar Kumar, of Bihar.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were smuggling ‘Golden Vimal’ brand cigarettes to different parts of India from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“Based on the confession of the vehicle driver, we arrested distributor Sura Venkat and employee Basarala Prasad and produced them before a court along with the seized contraband,” said Mr. Kasi Viswanadh.

“The seized cigarettes would be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the police will alert the Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and other officials concerned,” he said.

A case under COTPA, 2003, and other charges has been registered and an investigation is on.

