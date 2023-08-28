HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vigilance officials bust international cigarette-smuggling racket, three arrested

Spurious cigarettes were being smuggled into India from Bangladesh, Myanmar, says Vigilance and Enforcement department officials

August 28, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Police showing the smuggled cigarettes that were seized by vigilance officials in Vijayawada on Monday.

Police showing the smuggled cigarettes that were seized by vigilance officials in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Officials of Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department on Monday busted an international tobacco products smuggling racket, which had connections in different states in the country.

The gang was smuggling large quantities of cigarettes from Bangladesh and Myanmar to Bihar, from where the stocks were being transported to other states, said V&E Additional Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.

“There were no pictorial warnings, percentage of tobacco, nicotin, how smoking is harmful to health, date of manufacturing and other details under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003,” said Patamata CI D. Kasi Viswanadh, who is investigating the case.

Speaking to The Hindu on Monday, Mr. Ravi Shankar said V&E officials, on a tip-off, intercepted a container at Ramavappadu Circle in the wee hours on Monday and seized the stocks worth a face value of about ₹90 lakh. The police arrested vehicle driver, Parameswar Kumar, of Bihar.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused were smuggling ‘Golden Vimal’ brand cigarettes to different parts of India from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

“Based on the confession of the vehicle driver, we arrested distributor Sura Venkat and employee Basarala Prasad and produced them before a court along with the seized contraband,” said Mr. Kasi Viswanadh.

“The seized cigarettes would be sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the police will alert the Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and other officials concerned,” he said.

A case under COTPA, 2003, and other charges has been registered and an investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.