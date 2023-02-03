Vigilance officials book fertilizer traders for excess prices, lack of records

February 03, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted raids on 66 fertilizer shops across the State on Friday and seized stocks worth more than ₹60 lakh.

Following complaints from farmers on excess rates, hoarding and other violations, V&E officials conducted raids in various districts and booked cases, said V&E Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi.

“About 50 teams, under the supervision of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officers (RVEOs) and other officers participated in the raids. Samples have been collected for verification,” the Director General said.

In some shops, it was noticed that the traders were not maintaining proper registers, bill books and other documents and were selling fertilizers at higher prices.

“The vigilance officials registered 15 cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and also under Legal Metrology Act, 2007,” Mr. Bagchi said.

“Stern action will be taken against the traders who try to deceive farmers,” the DG warned.