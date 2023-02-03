ADVERTISEMENT

Vigilance officials book fertilizer traders for excess prices, lack of records

February 03, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST

50 teams participated in raids and collected samples for verification, says official

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted raids on 66 fertilizer shops across the State on Friday and seized stocks worth more than ₹60 lakh.

Following complaints from farmers on excess rates, hoarding and other violations, V&E officials conducted raids in various districts and booked cases, said V&E Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“About 50 teams, under the supervision of Regional Vigilance and Enforcement Officers (RVEOs) and other officers participated in the raids. Samples have been collected for verification,” the Director General said.

In some shops, it was noticed that the traders were not maintaining proper registers, bill books and other documents and were selling fertilizers at higher prices.

“The vigilance officials registered 15 cases under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and also under Legal Metrology Act, 2007,” Mr. Bagchi said.

“Stern action will be taken against the traders who try to deceive farmers,” the DG warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US