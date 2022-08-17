Vigilance officials book cases against 12 seeds, fertilizer traders

Rajulapudi Srinivas
August 17, 2022 20:10 IST

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) conducted raids on seeds and fertilizers shops and booked cases against some dealers for violating norms.

Following the directions of V&E Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi, the V&E and the Agriculture Department officials, raided 47 shops across the State on Wednesday.

The officers verified the stocks, registers, bill books and other documents and booked cases against the violators, Mr. Bagchi said.

“Stern action would be taken against the traders, who sell fake seeds or fertilizers and sell the material at excess prices,” he warned.

