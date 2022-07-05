Vigilance, Legal Metrology officials raid shops at temples, tourist places

Traders booked for selling goods at excess prices, says official

Officials of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E), in association with the Legal Metrology (LM) officials, have conducted raids on shops at tourist and spiritual places across the State.

The teams have inspected 218 shops and booked 136 cases under Section 18 (2) of the Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rule, 2011, and Legal Metrology Act, 2009, Vigilance and Enforcement Additional Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi has said.

“Cases have been registered against the shop owners for selling items at excess rates and resorting to other violations,” Mr. Shankha Brata Bagchi said on Tuesday.

The teams inspected Sri Kurmanadha Swamy temple and Shivalayam in Srikakulam district; Sri Rama Teertham temple and Poodemma Thalli temple in Vizianagaram; a tourist place at Kothapeta; R.K. Beach, VUDA Park and Kailasagiri tourist places in Visakhapatnam district; ISKCON temple in Rajahmundry; Pushkar and Kotilingala Ghats in East Godavari district; and Subramanyeswara Swamy temple in Eluru district.

Similarly, raids were conducted at Sri Ksheera Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Palakol in West Godavari district; Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada; Bhavani Island, Kondapalli Fort, and Krishna Godavari Sangamam at Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district; Suryalanka beach in Bapatla; Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Prakasam district; and Guntu Gangamma temple, Ramalayam and Shivalayam in Ongole town.

Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nellore; Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srinivasa Mangapuram; Srivari Mettu in Tirupati district; Sri Agasteeswara temple in Sri Kalahasti, and other places were also raided, Mr. Bagchi said.

“The raids were conducted based on complaints from pilgrims and tourists. Stern action will be taken against the traders who try to deceive the customers,” he warned.