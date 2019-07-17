Vigilance inquiry into Sadavarthi lands issue

The State government will order a vigilance inquiry into the controversial sale of the Sadavarthi Satram (choultry) lands, which had rocked the State during the TDP government. “The government is contemplating an inquiry into the issue by a senior officer. The inquiry report will be placed on the table of the House in three months. Action will be taken on the guilty officials, if any,” according to Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao.

He was replying to a question raised by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy during the question hour in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Participating in the discussion, the MLA said the land, which was originally over 471 acres, had been donated by the descendants of the last ruler of Amaravati, Raja Vasireddy Venkatadri Naidu, to the Sadavarti Trust for providing facilities such as education for the poor in 1881. With no proper care, much of it had been encroached upon, leaving 83.11 acres, the Minister said.

‘Procedures ignored’

The previous government had decided to hand over the land for a pittance to an individual though the market value was very high, the Minister alleged. The upset price was fixed at ₹50 lakh per acre while the market value was ₹6 crore.

Also, the government did not follow due procedures and e-tenders were not invited. An Endowments Department official was transferred for pointing out the market value, the Minister said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy recalled that he had moved the High Court complaining that the 83 acres was sold in an auction, in which a limited number of bidders participated, for a meagre amount of ₹22.44 crore.

Later, the matter landed in the Supreme Court, which also found fault with the then government.

“At this juncture, it is necessary to conduct a vigilance inquiry into the matter,” he said.

Naidu’s contention

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu contended that there were no proper documents relating to the Sadvarthi Satram lands. There were neither pattas nor title deeds. The area had turned into a concrete jungle. Many cinema theatres, houses, and colleges had come up there. The Tamil Nadu government was also claiming ownership of the property. The satram would have got about ₹40 crore had the YSRCP did not drag the matter to the court, Mr. Naidu said. Taking objection to it, YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathi sought to know how the TDP government decided to auction the land if it had no proper title deeds or pattas? “Is it not misleading the public?” he asked. Intervening, Mr. Reddy pointed out that the Chengalpattu RDO had written a letter to the government of the combined State in 2011 stating that the land belonged to A.P.

The issue subsided when Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that the Minister had already announced an inquiry into the issue.