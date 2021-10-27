Vigilance Awareness Week begins in SCR Vijayawada Division

Vijayawada

27 October 2021 00:24 IST

Special drive against corruption to be carried out

The Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway is observing a Vigilance Awareness Week from October 26, said DRM Shivendra Mohan.

Speaking after administering an integrity pledge to the officers and staff virtually, he said the programme was being observed following the directions of the Central Vigilance Commission (CWC), to coincide with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31.

The objective of the programme was to promote integrity and probity in public life, generate public awareness and publicise the adverse impact of corruption and bring down corruption to zero, Mr. Mohan said.

The officers and employees should follow the rule of law, be honest in discharging their duties, maintain transparency and help passengers and visitors in the offices, he said.

The theme for this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week is “Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity”.

A special drive against corruption would be held through posters and personal counselling by vigilance wing officials at important public and staff contact areas in the field. Seminars, workshops, and sensitisation programmes would be held for railway employees, the DRM said.