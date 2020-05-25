Vigil stepped up in Srisailam reserve

Officials of the wildlife division of the Forest Department on Monday reviewed the Royal Bengal Tiger’s population and its protection in the Srisailam tiger reserve in the Nallamalla forest.

In united Andhra Pradesh, the Srisailam reserve was spread over about 6,500 square kilometres. Post bifurcation, the area in Andhra Pradesh encompassing Atmakur and Nandyal divisions in Kurnool district and Markapuram and Giddalur divisions in Prakasam district, came down to 4,000 square kilometres.

Figuring it out

As per the 2018 census, about 50 tigers were found in AP limits and 25 animals were noticed in the Telangana forest area. However, the figure usually fluctuates as the animals move from one forest to another for hunting and other reasons, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-Wildlife) D. Nalini Mohan, who presided over the meeting.

“We observed the images captured by cameras installed at water bodies and at various places in the Nallamalla forest. We alerted the staff posted at base camps and the fire watchers on protection of the predator in the tiger reserve,” Mr. Nalini Mohan said.

The wildlife authorities do not take into count the tiger cubs, which were aged three years below in the census. Some tigers die due to age-related ailments, which happened near the Chenchugudem forest under Kolakaluru beat in Prakasam district a couple of days ago.

Vulnerable in old age

“Normally, aged tigers die in attacks by wild dogs, gaurs (Indian Bisons) and other animals. But, the Royal Bengal Tiger which died under Yerragondlapalem Range was not attacked by any animal and no injuries were found on the carcass,” the PCCF said.

Mr. Nalini Mohan directed the range officers, forest guards, beat officers, fire watchers and the base camp staff to intensify patrolling and to keep a watch on poachers.