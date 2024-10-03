GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vigil stepped up at Durga temple for Navarathri Utsavams

Police are monitoring the event around the clock using 200 CCTV cameras and 20 drones, says Police Commissioner Rajashekar Babu

Published - October 03, 2024 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Police deployed at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Police deployed at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Police, endowments and revenue officials have stepped up vigil in and around Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvaarla Devastanam to prevent any untoward incidents during the nine-day Navarathri Utsavams.

The officers have been monitoring the situation at various points, including the queue lines, VVIP movements, and distribution of ‘teertha prasadams’.

“About 200 CCTVs were arranged atop Indrakeeladri for the Navarathri Utsavams. Technical teams have been monitoring the CCTV footage and giving necessary instructions to the personnel deployed on the field at different points near the temple,” said Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu, who inspected the Model Guest House where the CCTV footage was being monitored.

Mr. Rajashekar Babu, along with Collector G. Srijana and other officers, inspected the security, queue lines, distribution of water and buttermilk packets, ‘prasadams’ and other arrangements on foot atop Indrakeeladri.

“Twenty drones have been arranged to monitor the utsavams. Joint teams comprising various departments will observe the CCTV footage at the Model Guest House, Command Control Centre and other points,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu told The Hindu on Thursday.

Police pickets and helpline centres have been arranged to disseminate information to the devotees, the Police Commissioner said.

“Instructions have been given to the Task Force, Special Branch and the Intelligence wings to keep a tab on the movements of chain-snatchers, eve-teasers, thieves and criminals during the Navarathri Utsavams,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

Security has been tightened at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), the railway station, Punnami, Bhavani, and other ghats, Seetammavari Padalu, Ghat Road, parking lots, and all main roads leading to the temple.

“Police officers deputed for Dasara Utsavams bandobust were instructed to be polite with the devotees and ensure that all the devotees have hassle-free darshan,” the Police Commissioner said.

