Vigil on water bodies tightened ahead of Ganesh Nimajjanam in Kadapa

Published - September 10, 2024 06:07 am IST - KADAPA

‘Ganesh Nimajjanotsavam’ will start in Kadapa district on September 10

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju inspecting an immersion piont in Kadapa district on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police have ensured tight vigil at the prominent water bodies in Kadapa district, ahead of the ‘Ganesh Nimajjanotsavam’ (immersion ceremony) to be held from September 10 (Wednesday).

Ganesh idols are brought to Alladupalle Devalalu bridge, Kamanuru bridge on Kundu river in Proddutur rural and K.C. Canal in Idamadaka of Duvvur mandal for immersion.

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju inspected several tanks and ponds in Chapadu, B.Matam, Duvvuru and Kalasapadu police limits on Monday and instructed the police personnel to keep a close watch on the approach roads to the water bodies.

He gave directions to keep the children away when the idols are immersed. Apart from barricading the route, Mr. Raju wanted professional swimmers, medical team and an ambulance to be ready at the immersion point to handle emergency situations.

He asked the festival committees and peace committees formed with the local residents to keep a watch on the participants of the Ganesh processions to avoid trouble.

