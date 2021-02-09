Vigil mounted at inter-State borders to check flow of liquor

Over 3,000 personnel deployed in areas going for polls today

Chittoor police have mounted vigil in areas along the borders with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, posting special parties at the checkposts and porous rural roads, to check the menace of liquor flow in the district.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that as many as 120 checkposts were arranged along the routes connected to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, besides intra-district checkposts, and special parties were deployed to intensify night patrolling and regular beats in the rural areas of Madanapalle, Chittoor, Palamaner and Puttur sub-divisions.

Hypersensitive areas identified

As many as 115 hypersensitive areas were identified in the western mandals of Chittoor district so far. “Over 3,000 personnel are deployed for the bandobast duties in the areas going for the first phase of panchayat polls on February 9,” the Deputy SP said.

The first phase of polling on Tuesday would cover 20 mandals in Chittoor revenue division. While notification was issued for 454 panchayats, 112 had become unanimous, pending declaration, by the time of withdrawal of nominations. As such, 342 panchayats are going to the polls on Tuesday, with a total of 6.06 lakh voters.

Chittoor district Election observer Siddarth Jain, who inspected the hypersensitive villages in Chittoor division on Monday, sought the public to bring to the notice of officials in case they came across any irregularities and malpractices in the polling process by dialing or sending messages through WhatsApp to 9948457000.