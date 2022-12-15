Vietnamese firms keen on exploring trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh, says FAPCCI team

December 15, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A delegation of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI), which concluded its visit to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on Thursday, said that the Vietnamese companies showed interest in exploring trade opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The FAPCCI, on behalf of the government, proposed to the Vietnamese companies to set up manufacturing units in Andhra Pradesh either directly or through joint ventures.

The FAPCCI counterparts in Vietnam, Tran Ngoc Liem and Nguyen Thi Hoang, said Vietnam was keen on exploring Andhra Pradesh’s agri, canned food, food processing, aquaculture, dairy, meat processing and furniture sectors.

FAPCCI president Karunendra S Jasti said that for India, Vietnam was the 15th largest trading partner globally and 4th in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia. For Vietnam, India was the 10th largest trading partner globally, he said.

Major exports from India to Vietnam included iron and steel, cotton, frozen meat, auto components, seafood, electrical machinery and equipment, animal feed and cereals.

Imports from Vietnam were electrical machinery and equipment, chemicals, copper, iron and steel products, and agriculture-based goods, Mr. Jasti added.

Appreciating the bilateral relations between Andhra Pradesh and Vietnam, Consul General of India to Vietnam Madan Sethi said, “Vietnam’s economy is expected to continue on a growth trajectory. A.P. has great potential for partnership in agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors.”