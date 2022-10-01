‘Vidyanjali’ to help improve services in government schools

ADVERTISEMENT

School Education Commissioner and State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha S. Suresh Kumar on Friday said an innovative programme, ‘Vidyanjali 2.0’, had been introduced in all government schools in the State.

In a statement, he said that ‘Vidyanjali’ was an initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Education in September last to strengthen schools through community and private sector involvement.

The programme would connect schools and volunteers from various sectors, who would offer their services to improve facilities in their nearby schools.

He said under the initiative, headmasters and teachers should register in the Vidyanjali portal their needs related to school equipment, Mid-Day meal scheme, drinking water facility, conduct of self-employment courses, additional classrooms and sports equipment.

School headmasters, Mandal Education Officers, District Education Officers and Regional Directors should hold meetings with the local voluntary organisations and explain to them the purpose of the initiative, he said.