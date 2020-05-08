Andhra Pradesh

Vidya Nagar in Tirupati madered zone

A control room is set up at the village secretariat

After a positive case emerged at Vidya Nagar in Tirupati West, the authorities have marked the vicinity of 500 metres as a red zone and blocked all forms of inward and outward movement. A control room operating for 24 hours has been established at the village secretariat, which can be contacted at 91544 70027 for essential commodities, milk and vegetables to be door delivered.

TUDA Chairman Ch. Bhaskar Reddy reached Vidya Nagar Colony and sprayed sodium hypochlorite around the residence of the COVID-19 positive case. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy also appealed to the sanitary workers, volunteers and medical staff not to get disheartened at the development and work sincerely to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Srikalahasti legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy visited Uranduru to distribute relief. He visited the ST Colony of the village and distributed vegetables an eggs to the inhabitants. Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy later distributed essentials in Kuntipudi, Kothur, Papannapalli, Vampalli and Rajulapalyam villages.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 8, 2020 11:25:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vidya-nagar-in-tirupati-madered-zone/article31538356.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY