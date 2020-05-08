Vidya Nagar in Tirupati madered zone

After a positive case emerged at Vidya Nagar in Tirupati West, the authorities have marked the vicinity of 500 metres as a red zone and blocked all forms of inward and outward movement. A control room operating for 24 hours has been established at the village secretariat, which can be contacted at 91544 70027 for essential commodities, milk and vegetables to be door delivered.

TUDA Chairman Ch. Bhaskar Reddy reached Vidya Nagar Colony and sprayed sodium hypochlorite around the residence of the COVID-19 positive case. Mr. Bhaskar Reddy also appealed to the sanitary workers, volunteers and medical staff not to get disheartened at the development and work sincerely to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Srikalahasti legislator Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy visited Uranduru to distribute relief. He visited the ST Colony of the village and distributed vegetables an eggs to the inhabitants. Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy later distributed essentials in Kuntipudi, Kothur, Papannapalli, Vampalli and Rajulapalyam villages.