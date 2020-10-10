Vidya Kanuka will ensure quality education: Dy. CM

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Srivani has said that the renovation of government schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme and the ‘Jagananna Vidya Kanuka’ scheme would bring in remarkable changes to the education system in the State.
The Minister distributed Vidya Kanuka kits comprising uniforms, shoes, bags and others to students at Andhra Pradesh Model School at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district on Friday.
She recalled pathetic situation at government schools during the previous regimes and said that things would change for the better from now. She said that the government was trying its best to ensure quality education in government school on par with their private counterparts.
Parvatipuram Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Kurmanath hoped that the refurbished government schools with more facilities would ensure enrolment of more students.
YSRCP Araku Parliament constituency in-charge Satrucharla Parikshit Raju and others were present in the meeting.
