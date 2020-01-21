‘Vidya Kanuka kits for all govt. school students on June 1’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that all government school students would be given the Vidya Kanuka kit on June 1 much before the reopening of schools on June 12 for the academic year 2020-21.

Intervening in the short discussion on the Amma Vodi scheme in the Assembly, Mr. Jagan said the government was going all out to improve the quality of education.

“In line with the Amma Vodi scheme, Goru Mudda (Mid-day meal scheme with new menu), Naadu-Nedu and English medium education, the government will give Vidya Kanuka kit to every student,” he announced.

“There are about 36, 10,000 students and on June 1, each student will be given a kit worth ₹ 1,350 consisting of a school bag, text and notebooks, cloth for three pairs of uniform, a pair of shoes and two pairs of socks and a belt. The amount towards stitching of uniforms would also be paid,” the Chief Minister said.

The government aimed to increase the literacy rate and the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in colleges through the initiatives, Mr. Jagan, adding said work for refurbishment of 12, 365 schools had been initiated under the first phase of Naadu-Nedu till date.

‘Nine basic components’

“We have identified nine basic components,including toilets, fans, drinking water, furniture, repair works, compound walls and English labs. In all, 45, 000 schools, colleges and hostels will be covered under the programme,” the CM said.

“Universities in various countries and six Indian States are being consulted for the development of English medium curriculum for Classes I to VI to bring in thinner and child-friendly books, handbooks for parents. For teachers to cope with English medium teaching, self-learning apps in addition to training and assessment tests will be introduced. Also, every school will have an English lab, while Telugu remains a compulsory subject,” he said.

Mr. Jagan said the government was spending an additional ₹344 crore for the implementation of the ‘Goru Mudda’ scheme. He said ration and quality of the food would be verified at four levels by different agencies, including parents, SHGs, Village and Ward Secretariats and RDOs.

Earlier, speaking on behalf of Minister for Education A. Suresh, Minister K. Kanna Babu said English is the medium of instruction in 97.75% private schools in the State teach and there is 98.15% enrolment. Among the government schools, there are 29.28% English medium ones, he said.