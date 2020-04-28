‘Vidya Deevena’ scheme to benefit 14 lakh college students in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’, a fee reimbursement scheme that would benefit 14 lakh college students in the State.

From the 2020–21 academic year, the fee reimbursement amount would be credited directly into the accounts of the mothers instead of that of the students in four instalments.

The government has released over ₹4,000 crore for the scheme and ₹1,880 crore more towards the pending dues.

Interacting with students through video-conference, the Chief Minister assured that the government was prioritising education and health and no family should fall into debt trap for education and health.

“Education is the only asset that we can offer to lakhs of students of the downtrodden families. If a student from each family completes the professional education and secures a good job, the lives of the family members will be better,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Four instalments

The Chief Minister said the fee reimbursement amount would be credited into the accounts of the mothers in four instalments every year. In case, the parents paid the fees for the 2019-20 academic year, they could approach the college management and claim refunds.

Apart from the students who took fresh admissions in the 2019-20 academic year, those who were pursuing various professional courses were also eligible for the scheme, the Chief Minister said.

“Parents have the rights to question the college management regarding the facilities, quality of teaching and infrastructure. They should know about the performance of their children by visiting the colleges once every three months. In case the college managements are not providing better facilities, parents can register complaints by dialling the helpline number 1902,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Several students also interacted with the Chief Minister on the occasion. “My family income is hardly ₹60,000 per annum. Though I wanted to pursue higher studies, I couldn’t do so owing to lack of financial support. Now, with your (CM’s) support, I am able to continue my higher education. Schemes such as Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena will benefit many students from the poor financial background for sure,” Jeevitha, a student from Srikakulam district, told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.