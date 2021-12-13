Vidya Deevena amount should be deposited in college accounts: HC

GUNTUR

13 December 2021 22:19 IST

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has struck down a review petition filed by the State government on the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme. Justice Kongara Vijaya Lakshmi struck down the review petition seeking review of earlier judgment of the High Court in ordering the government to deposit the money in lieu of fees reimbursement directly in the accounts of colleges.

Advocate-General S. Sriram presented his arguments on behalf of the government. After hearing the arguments, Justice Vijaya Lakshmi passed the orders upholding the earlier judgment.

The Andhra Pradesh government, as part of Jagananna Vidya Deevena, had begun to deposit the money directly into accounts of mothers of students and this was opposed by several college managements who filed petition in the court.

