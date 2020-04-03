Video showing three being shifted to isolation centre goes viral

A video clip of the health personnel shifting a couple of persons at Srinivasaraothota, has gone viral spreading panic among locals. The video showed that the ambulance was parked in front of a hotel located opposite the ITC-ABD office on the GT Road and the health personnel were seen escorting a couple of persons into the waiting ambulance. Soon, the video went viral and social media posts appeared with speculations that the personnel working in the hotel were also infected.

Mandal Revenue Officer (Guntur West) Tata Mohan Rao said that three family members of the man, suspected to have contacted the virus after travelling to Delhi to attend the religious congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin, were shifted to an isolation centre on Friday. He is among 20 positive cases identified in the district so far.

The immediate family members of the man were moved to the isolation facility at Katuri Medical College. They would be moved to their house after the 14-day quarantine period.