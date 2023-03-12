ADVERTISEMENT

Video over ‘distribution of money’ ahead of MLC polls triggers row in Anantapur

March 12, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Opposition parties demand immediate dismissal of Women and Child Welfare Minister; YSRCP calls it as ‘a poly to malign the Minister’

Ramesh Susarla
Leaders of the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh on Match 12 (Sunday) demanded the immediate dismissal of Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Shricharan after a video emerged on the social media in which she was purportedly discussing the distribution of money to voters of MLC elections at the rate of ₹20,000 per booth.

In the 26-second video, the Minister was purportedly heard asking some people if a sum of ₹20,000 was distributed among 20 voters. She purportedly instructed them to monitor if the amount had reached the voters and identify who was the person who had distributed the money.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and BJP general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded immediate dismissal of the Minister. They also said that they had written to the Governor and the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the video. The ruling party leaders, however, called it “a ploy by the Opposition to malign the Minister.”

Convener of the Model Code of Conduct Violation Monitoring Committee Keshav Naidu told The Hindu that no complaint had been received on the issue.

“The Cybercrime Police will examine the video clip in question and submit a detailed report based on which, the committee will write to the ECI, recommending action against the person involved,” he said.

