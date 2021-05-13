Video on pandemic released

Former DGP has penned poem to motivate people

A new version of music video titled ‘Confident India, COVID-free India’, based on the verses written by former DGP B. Maria Kumar, has been released by academician and journalist Rajiv Singh in a zoom interface.

The video captures the unfailing spirit, hope and determination shown by the people navigating a difficult pandemic amidst escalating infections and surging fatalities.

Mr. Maria Kumar, who has written many books on personality development, has penned the poem to motivate people to overcome the difficult situation with confidence and courage.

Singer Manohar composed the music and also sang it. Soundplant Studios produced and bought out the video.