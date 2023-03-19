Video of wild elephant electrocution in T.N. creates flutter in the Kaundinya belt

March 19, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHITTOOR

A video of the electrocution of a wild elephant in the forests of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu on Saturday created a flutter in the villages surrounding the Kaundinya wildlife sanctuary in the Chittoor district.

The video showed an elephant getting electrocuted while scaling a gradient in the forest and coming in live contact with overhead power cables.

The Kuppam, Palamaner, and Chittoor West Forest Range personnel checked with the field staff about the rumours.

District Forest Officer (Chittoor) C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy confirmed that the incident occurred in Tamil Nadu forests.