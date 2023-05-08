HamberMenu
Video of Tirumala temple Ananda Nilayam on social media raises security concerns

A detailed inquiry has been ordered and all the CCTV footage are being examined, says Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams official

May 08, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G.P. SHUKLA
A view of ‘Ananda Nilayam’, the golden canopy over the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala. | Photo Credit: File photo

A video clip of Ananda Nilayam, the golden canopy atop the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh, allegedly captured by a devotee, went viral on the social media on May 8 (Sunday), raising questions over the security arrangements in place at the hill shrine.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said that a detailed inquiry had been ordered and all the CCTV footages were being examined.

The TTD has set up a three-tier security system at the hill shrine and carrying any electronic gadget into the temple premises is prohibited.

Devotees are thoroughly checked and frisked twice—at the Vaikuntam Complex and the security point near the main entrance of the shrine— before entering the temple complex. They have to pass through the metal door frame detectors before entering the temple.

It is yet to be ascertained as to how the electronic gadget purportedly used to shoot the video of the ‘Ananda Nilayam’ was brought into the temple complex, bypassing the security points.

“Tirumala witnessed a heavy downpour the previous evening and power supply was interrupted for more than two hours. It is suspected that a person sneaked through the security points during this period and captured the video. ”Narasimha KishoreTTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer

TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) Narasimha Kishore said that the temple trust board had taken a serious view of the incident.

“Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible for shooting the video in the prohibited zone. Tirumala witnessed a heavy downpour the previous evening and power supply was interrupted for more than two hours. It is suspected that a person sneaked through the security points during this period and captured the video in question,” said Mr. Narasimha Kishore.

BJP alleges security lapses

Taking a strong exception to the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader G. Bhanuprakash Reddy demanded a detailed investigation and strict action against those responsible for the ‘security lapses’. He also appealed to the TTD to launch measures to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema Porata Samithi convener Naveenkumar Reddy alleged security lapses and demanded an impartial inquiry.

