Video of lady CI attacking a woman goes viral

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
October 01, 2022 17:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Srikalahasti I-Town Circle Inspector Anju Yadav reportedly attacking a woman went viral on Saturday, leading to the Telugu Desam Party cadres and public groups demanding that Tirupati SP Parameshwar Reddy take action against the inspector.

According to information, the CI along with her staff reached Ramnagar Colony in Srikalahasti town to take an accused into custody. When he was not present there, she allegedly questioned his wife, Dhana Lakshmi, and allegedly physically assaulted her, threatening her to come out with information.

The video showed the lady inspector roughing up Dhanalakshmi, and forcing her into a waiting police vehicle. In this process, the inspector lifted the woman to push her inside.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman, who is currently under treatment at SVRR Hospital at Tirupati, alleged that the inspector had kicked her. She said that she had earlier undergone an operation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app