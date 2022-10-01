Video of lady CI attacking a woman goes viral

A video of Srikalahasti I-Town Circle Inspector Anju Yadav reportedly attacking a woman went viral on Saturday, leading to the Telugu Desam Party cadres and public groups demanding that Tirupati SP Parameshwar Reddy take action against the inspector.

According to information, the CI along with her staff reached Ramnagar Colony in Srikalahasti town to take an accused into custody. When he was not present there, she allegedly questioned his wife, Dhana Lakshmi, and allegedly physically assaulted her, threatening her to come out with information.

The video showed the lady inspector roughing up Dhanalakshmi, and forcing her into a waiting police vehicle. In this process, the inspector lifted the woman to push her inside.

The woman, who is currently under treatment at SVRR Hospital at Tirupati, alleged that the inspector had kicked her. She said that she had earlier undergone an operation.