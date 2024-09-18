Video bloggers invited to create reels to promote prominent tourist destinations in Tirupati

Tirupati’s Department of Tourism has announced a novel initiative to promote the prominent tourist destinations of the district, especially the sites showcasing its rich heritage and culture.

The initiative, aimed at bolstering the tourism sector ahead of the World Tourism Day observed on September 27, invites video bloggers to create interesting short videos or reels to promote the destinations.

District Collector S. Venkateswar, who is also the chairman of the Tirupati District Tourism Council, formally released the ‘World Tourism Day’ posters at his chamber on Wednesday along with Regional Tourism Officer Ramana Prasad and District Tourism Officer Rupendranath Reddy. He invited the tech-savvy and adventure-seeking youth to unravel the hidden side of the temple city under the theme ‘Tirupati – The abode of God’.

Under religious tourism, the participants can choose prominent shrines like Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple (Tirumala), Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple (Tirupati), Sri Padmavati temple (Tiruchanur), Sri Prasanna Venkateswara temple (Appalayagunta), Sri Parasurameswara temple (Gudimallam), Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple (Srikalahasti), Sri Kalyana Venkateswara temple (Narayanavanam), Sri Vedanarayana temple (Nagalapuram) and Sri Pallikondeswara Swamy temple (Surutupalli).

The first, second and third prize winning entries will get a cash award of ₹1 lakh, ₹50,000 and ₹25,000 respectively. The last date for entries is September 24. Those interested can visit https://tirupati.ap.gov.in/ or call the Regional Tourism Director at 9154989719 and District Tourism Officer at 6309942027 for more details.

