Vidadala Rajini takes charge as Health Minister of A.P.

File pertaining to increase in salaries of specialists at govt. hospitals signed

Vidadala Rajini took charge as the Minister for Medical and Health, and Family Welfare at the Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Monday. She signed on a file pertaining to the enhancement of salaries of the specialists at government hospitals up to ₹85,000 per month.

On the occasion, Ms. Rajini said that Andhra Pradesh would be developed as ‘Aarogya Andhra Pradesh’ under the leadership of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The government is committed to brining healthcare services within the reach of the poor and commoner. Free and quality services will be provided to the people. As many as 16 medical colleges will come up in the State. Plan is afoot to set up a medical college in each Parliamentary constituency. Works on the same will begin by the end of May,” said the Minister.

The YSR Aarogyasri, a brainchild of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, would be strengthened further. Awareness on cancer would be created in a massive way and medical facilities would be provided to the needy, she added.

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu and others were present on the occasion.