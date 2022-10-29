Andhra Pradesh

Vidadala Rajani to make presentation on govt.’s health care initiatives at global summit

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajani. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani would make a presentation on health care at the ongoing two-day Global Digital Health Summit in New Delhi on Saturday. 

The presentation would be on the revolutionary measures taken up by the State government in the health care field. She would also unveil a logo on ‘digital health for women’.


