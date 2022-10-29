Vidadala Rajani to make presentation on govt.’s health care initiatives at global summit
Health Minister Vidadala Rajani.
| Photo Credit: G.N. Rao
The presentation would be on the revolutionary measures taken up by the State government in the health care field
Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani would make a presentation on health care at the ongoing two-day Global Digital Health Summit in New Delhi on Saturday.
The presentation would be on the revolutionary measures taken up by the State government in the health care field. She would also unveil a logo on ‘digital health for women’.
