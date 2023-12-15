Victory of TDP-JSP alliance in 2024 is essential to save the people from YSR Congress, says Chandrababu Naidu

December 15, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the objective of the TDP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance was to “save the State from the oppressive regime of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)“, and exuded confidence that the people would vote the YSRCP out of power in the 2024 elections.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had pushed the State backward with his policies and the consequences of handing him over the reins of power again will be ominous. What matters is not me becoming the Chief Minister or the TDP-JSP combine coming to power, but the future of the State,” Mr. Naidu said.

Addressing a party meeting after welcoming YSRCP MLAs Undavalli Sridevi (Tadikonda-SC) and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (Udayagiri) and and a host of other leaders from Kovur, Mantralayam, Ramachandrapuram, Tadikonda, Thamballapalle and Udayagiri Assembly constituencies into the TDP at its central office on Friday, Mr. Naidu urged people to ponder over whether there has been any meaningful improvement in their lives, and take a wise decision lest their woes be compounded.

He said he was open to a comparison between the YSRCP rule and that of the TDP, pointing out that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to secure Special Category Status, a separate railway zone, etc. for the State in spite of having 22 MPs in the Lok Sabha. “He also made a mess of the Polavaram project, and failed to keep many other promises,” he observed.

Mr. Naidu said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy treated the YSRCP like his personal fiefdom, which was evident in the way his party MLAs were unable to openly express their views.

“The YSRCP government failed to implement prohibition on liquor and scrap the contributory pension scheme and did many other things that hindered the development of the State instead of putting it back on track, in the wake of bifurcation. The manner in which the people’s capital of Amaravati was decimated reflects Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mindset,” the TDP chief said, adding that he would tour the constituencies after December 20.