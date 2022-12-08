Victory in Gujarat polls an endorsement of BJP’s development agenda: Veerraju

December 08, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on Thursday that his party’s record- breaking victory in the Gujarat Assembly election was an endorsement of its development agenda.

The BJP showed what a double-engine government could do for the people, he said in a press release.

“The BJP has created history in Gujarat by winning for the seventh consecutive time. Besides, the majorities achieved by it in previous elections increased substantially in many seats. This reflected the confidence the people have in the BJP,” Mr. Veerraju said.

While the people of Andhra Pradesh were savouring the BJP’s victory, the YSR Congress Party and the Congress parties raked up the issue of bifurcation to provoke them and derive political mileage, he alleged.