Victory in Gujarat polls an endorsement of BJP’s development agenda: Veerraju

December 08, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on Thursday that his party’s record- breaking victory in the Gujarat Assembly election was an endorsement of its development agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP showed what a double-engine government could do for the people, he said in a press release.

“The BJP has created history in Gujarat by winning for the seventh consecutive time. Besides, the majorities achieved by it in previous elections increased substantially in many seats. This reflected the confidence the people have in the BJP,” Mr. Veerraju said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While the people of Andhra Pradesh were savouring the BJP’s victory, the YSR Congress Party and the Congress parties raked up the issue of bifurcation to provoke them and derive political mileage, he alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US