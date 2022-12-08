  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Victory in Gujarat polls an endorsement of BJP’s development agenda: Veerraju

December 08, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said on Thursday that his party’s record- breaking victory in the Gujarat Assembly election was an endorsement of its development agenda.

The BJP showed what a double-engine government could do for the people, he said in a press release.

“The BJP has created history in Gujarat by winning for the seventh consecutive time. Besides, the majorities achieved by it in previous elections increased substantially in many seats. This reflected the confidence the people have in the BJP,” Mr. Veerraju said.

While the people of Andhra Pradesh were savouring the BJP’s victory, the YSR Congress Party and the Congress parties raked up the issue of bifurcation to provoke them and derive political mileage, he alleged.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.