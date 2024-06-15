ADVERTISEMENT

Victory in Andhra Pradesh a reflection of people’s confidence in NDA partners, says Chandrababu Naidu 

Published - June 15, 2024 07:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Promising to implement the manifesto in letter and spirit, the Chief Minister says his government will move forward by striking a fine balance between development and welfare

V Raghavendra
The government will take steps to provide jobs for youth who have been badly let down by the YSRCP, says Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the NDA partners’ victory in the elections is not a fluke, but a manifestation of the people’s confidence in them.

The TDP, BJP and JSP created history by achieving a strike rate of 93% and 57% vote share together, Mr. Naidu observed, and stated that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy showed how a leader should not be, and the consequences thereof.

‘No politics of vengeance’

Addressing the party leaders through a tele-conference on June 15 (Saturday), Mr. Naidu said the sacrifices made by the cadres for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance’ victory was unforgettable, and he would give such leaders and activists due recognition.

The phenomenal victory would not be possible without the excellent coordination of the allies. He advised the party’s rank and file not to resort to politics of vengeance, and to strive to meet people’s expectations and promised to implement the manifesto in letter and spirit.

The fact that the State government had done away with the A.P. Land Titling Act proved its commitment to doing good to the people, he said.

Mr. Naidu said the government would undertake the Skill Census at the earliest, and take steps for providing jobs to the youth who were badly let down by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Anna Canteens

The Anna Canteens would be reopened within 100 days, he said, and asked the elected representatives to be available at the party offices to listen to the woes of the people and solve their problems. He promised to visit the TDP central office near Mangalagiri regularly.

Mr. Naidu exhorted the leaders and activists to lay the foundation for the party’s victory in 2029 now itself, and said the government would move forward by striking a fine balance between development and welfare.

