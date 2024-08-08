ADVERTISEMENT

Victory has increased responsibilities of TDP leaders, says Bhuma Akhila

Published - August 08, 2024 09:35 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya on Thursday said that her party leaders would give their best to live up to the expectations of the people. 

She said that the overwhelming majority given by the people of the State to the TDP-led alliance has only increased the responsibility of the party leaders and vowed to work hard collectively for fulfilment of their duties.   

Speaking to the media on August 8 (Thursday), she said the State would progress under the able leadership of the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is leaving no stone unturned for implementing the welfare schemes as promised during the elections. 

Striking a nostalgic chord, she said good things happened to her every time she came for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. I had prayed to visit the temple thrice after winning the elections and this is my third visit to the sacred shrine, she quipped.   

