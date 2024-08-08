GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Victory has increased responsibilities of TDP leaders, says Bhuma Akhila

Published - August 08, 2024 09:35 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya on Thursday said that her party leaders would give their best to live up to the expectations of the people. 

She said that the overwhelming majority given by the people of the State to the TDP-led alliance has only increased the responsibility of the party leaders and vowed to work hard collectively for fulfilment of their duties.   

Speaking to the media on August 8 (Thursday), she said the State would progress under the able leadership of the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is leaving no stone unturned for implementing the welfare schemes as promised during the elections. 

Striking a nostalgic chord, she said good things happened to her every time she came for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. I had prayed to visit the temple thrice after winning the elections and this is my third visit to the sacred shrine, she quipped.   

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.